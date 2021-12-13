Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.21.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

TRNS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.10. 431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $101.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Transcat by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Transcat by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

