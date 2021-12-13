Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Trellus Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRCH. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 1,600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,300. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.