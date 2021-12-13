Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner Sells 8,000 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tricida by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,588 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Tricida by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.