Truist Financial Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to Buy

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $525.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $439.50.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $439.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $258.18 and a 1 year high of $439.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

