Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $236.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

