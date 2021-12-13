Trust Co. of Virginia VA Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.77. 105,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,791. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,854 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.