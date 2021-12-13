Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

PG traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $155.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $375.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

