Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 745,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,671,004. The company has a market capitalization of $309.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.