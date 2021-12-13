Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.30 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paul Metcalf acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marc Katz bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

