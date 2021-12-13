Typhoon Network Tops One Day Volume of $8,460.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $664,215.07 and $8,460.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0730 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.54 or 0.07995926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,998.07 or 1.00491796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00076779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

