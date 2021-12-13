U Network Trading Down 48.4% This Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, U Network has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $980,164.18 and approximately $806,522.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
U Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
