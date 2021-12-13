U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

GROW traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,427. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

