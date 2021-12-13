UBS Group Cuts H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 225

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from SEK 235 to SEK 225 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.75.

HNNMY opened at $3.62 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

