UChain (UCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,516.73

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, UChain has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a market capitalization of $31,516.73 and $2,653.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006780 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

