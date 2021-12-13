Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Redburn Partners lowered Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Umicore has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

