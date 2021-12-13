United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €55.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.10 ($49.55).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €32.93 ($37.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.22 and a 200-day moving average of €34.40. United Internet has a one year low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a one year high of €39.34 ($44.20). The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

