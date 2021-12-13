United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $395.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $297.00.

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.30.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $347.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.