United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after buying an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $188.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.69.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,750. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

