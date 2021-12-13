Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 28.9% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 92,170 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

