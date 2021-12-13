Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.88

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.88 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 24185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -134.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $39,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,973. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

