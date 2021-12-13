USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $161.92 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00056200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.01 or 0.08117396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00078081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,960.90 or 0.99978613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002694 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.