USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005150 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.