Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s 3rd Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up approximately 5.3% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $254.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

