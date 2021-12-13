Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,131 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 46,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.38. 31,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,568. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

