VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 15,129 shares.The stock last traded at $185.55 and had previously closed at $185.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

