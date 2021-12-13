Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG opened at $321.33 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.