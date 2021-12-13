Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,761.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $111.14.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.