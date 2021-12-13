Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

