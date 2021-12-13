Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $432.85 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

