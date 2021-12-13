Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

