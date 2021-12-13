VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $440.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

VACNY stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.95.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

