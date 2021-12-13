Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 705,505 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 705,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,784,000. Danaher comprises 2.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Danaher at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $317.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.