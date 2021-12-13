Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 54.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531,431 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $45,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after buying an additional 149,190 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $822,329. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet stock opened at $114.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.