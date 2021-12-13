Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the quarter. ExlService comprises 0.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.28% of ExlService worth $93,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,066,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after buying an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,750,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $135.55 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.39 and a fifty-two week high of $138.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

