Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 178,155 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 134.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,155 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $84,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.02.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $302.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.