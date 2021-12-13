Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Acquires Shares of 156,000 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 156,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 1.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,038,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $59.33. 32,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

