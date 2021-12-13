Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,153,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 4.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $105,780,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 6,751.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,455 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CHTR traded down $9.71 on Monday, reaching $601.18. 5,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,708. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.42. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.
In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $800.29.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
