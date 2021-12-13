Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,153,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 4.6% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $105,780,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 6,751.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,455 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR traded down $9.71 on Monday, reaching $601.18. 5,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,708. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $585.45 and a one year high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.42. The company has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $800.29.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

