VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $25.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.23 or 0.99629412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034025 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00857579 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,385,233 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

