Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 5,672 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.56. 668,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,580. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 34.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 75.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

