Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 5,672 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25.
Shares of VRNT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.56. 668,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,580. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 34.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 75.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
