Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $49.82. 313,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,960,145. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

