Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.56). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $2,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Verona Pharma by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 382,198 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

