Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 56,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,844,395 shares.The stock last traded at $6.63 and had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $485.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 427,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 170,617 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

