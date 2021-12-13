VIBE (VIBE) Market Cap Reaches $15.86 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $15.86 million and approximately $183,450.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006757 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

