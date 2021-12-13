VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 800.0% in November

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

CIL traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.31. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th.

