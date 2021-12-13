Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 400 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $171.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.64. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.14 and a 1-year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,026 shares of company stock worth $17,930,290. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

