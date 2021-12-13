Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,100 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,180 shares of company stock worth $163,357. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CARA opened at $12.10 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $646.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

CARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.