Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €58.00 ($65.17) target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Vitesco Technologies Group stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

