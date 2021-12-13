Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Sells $42,836.24 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $42,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36.

On Monday, September 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 731 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $34,854.08.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.03 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,024,000 after buying an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 17.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,282,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 501,209 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.