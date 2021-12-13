Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $56.25 on Monday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

