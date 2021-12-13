Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,689 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 704,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.94, for a total value of $97,118,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.92. 88,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.30. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

